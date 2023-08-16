GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Dreams FC announce squad for CAF Confederation Cup clash against Milo FC

Published on: 16 August 2023
Dreams FC have confirmed their final squad for their trip to Guinea to face Milo FC in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round this weekend.

The Ghana Premier League side will depart the country on Thursday to lock horns with their opponents in Conakry, Guinea as they make their debut in the renowned CAF competition.

Having bolstered their squad with new signings as well as playing high-profile friendly matches, the 'team looks set to make play their first competitive game of the season.

Coach Karim Zito has named an 18-man squad including experienced forward John Antwi who has already hit the ground running after joining the Dawu-based club from Egypt.

After winning the Ghana FA Cup the previous year, Dreams FC is representing Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.

They will be hoping to return with a positive return from Guinea to increase their chances of moving to the next stage of the competition.

The second leg will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana between August 25–27, 2023,

