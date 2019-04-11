GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Dreams FC announce testimonial for long-serving star Eric Gawu

Published on: 11 April 2019
Dreams FC announce testimonial for long-serving star Eric Gawu
Eric Gawu

Dreams FC star Eric Gawu will have his testimonial this August, the club have announced. 

The club's Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku  confirmed they will organize a testimonial for the striker who has been one of their long-serving players.

He is part of the club's success stories in their ten years of operation.

Gawu joined the club in 2013 in the Division One League and helped them gain promotion to the top-flight.

He previously played for King Faisal, Hearts of Oak, Al Sadd (Qatar) and Israeli duo Hapoel Ashkelon  and Bnei Sakhnin.

Gawu also represented Ghana as a youth international after playing for the U23 side.

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations