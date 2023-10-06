Dreams FC appoint John Eduafo as head coach for youth team

Dreams FC have confirmed the appointment of John Eduafo as their new youth team coach.

The former Asante Kotoko assistant coach has signed for Dreams FC on a permanent deal after fruitful negotiations.

Eduafo will take over Still Believe FC, which is the youth side of Dreams FC for the 2023/24 league season.

A club’s statement reads, “We’re delighted to announce the new head coach for our youth team Still Believe FC. Welcome Mr. John Eduafo Jnr to the Still Believe family!”

John Eduafo has joined the MTN FA Cup champions after leaving Kotoku Royals where he served as the head coach.

Kotoku Royals suffered relegation from the Ghana Premier League last season under Me Eduafo.

Eduafo was one of the assistant coaches at Asante Kotoko when the club lifted the Ghana Premier League title last two seasons.

In response to his appointment, John Eduafo said, "I'm honoured to join Dreams FC as the head coach of Still Believe FC. I am excited about this opportunity to work with the youth talents and contribute to their development. Dreams FC is a club with a lot of potential, and I look forward to being part of their journey."