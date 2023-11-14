Dreams FC assistant coach commends team's performance in victory over Great Olympics

Dreams FC assistant coach, Wilfred Dormon, has lauded his team's impressive performance in their recent clash against Great Olympics.

The "Still Believe" lads secured a convincing 2-0 win at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu, last Sunday, earning them valuable three points.

Ishmael Dede and Eric Boateng were the goal scorers for Dreams FC in a crucial encounter that showcased the team's determination and skill.

Dormon expressed satisfaction with the team's consistency, stating, "A very satisfactory and consistent performance. I think we started very well. We came to win this game and made a clear statement. We put Olympics on the back foot, but unfortunately, with a good performance in the first half, we only managed to strike the post."

He went on to highlight the team's adaptability, saying, "We made some quick tactical adjustments, and we came stronger in the second half. I was not surprised that as early as the 47th-48th minute, we had broken the virginity of the game and went ahead to win 2-0."

Dreams FC has now secured back-to-back wins in the Ghana Premier League, currently holding the 8th position with 14 points.

The impressive victory over Great Olympics reflects the team's determination and strategic play, setting a positive tone for their campaign in the league.