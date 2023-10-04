Dreams FC await CAF Confederation Cup group stage draw after qualifying for first time

Dreams FC will learn their CAF Confederation Cup group stage opponents on Friday, October 6, 2023.

The draw for the group stage will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, with the Ghanaian FA Cup champions hoping for a favourable draw.

Dreams FC's qualification for the group stage marks their first appearance in the competition a significant achievement for a club founded 14 years ago.

They secured their spot by winning 2-1 in the first leg against FC Kallon at the Accra Sports Stadium and then playing to a 1-1 draw in the return leg at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex. This aggregate scoreline of 3-2 secured their passage to the group stage.

