GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Dreams FC await CAF Confederation Cup group stage draw after qualifying for first time

Published on: 04 October 2023
Dreams FC await CAF Confederation Cup group stage draw after qualifying for first time
Dreams FC

Dreams FC will learn their CAF Confederation Cup group stage opponents on Friday, October 6, 2023.

The draw for the group stage will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, with the Ghanaian FA Cup champions hoping for a favourable draw.

Dreams FC's qualification for the group stage marks their first appearance in the competition a significant achievement for a club founded 14 years ago.

They secured their spot by winning 2-1 in the first leg against FC Kallon at the Accra Sports Stadium and then playing to a 1-1 draw in the return leg at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex. This aggregate scoreline of 3-2 secured their passage to the group stage.

The following teams have also qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup group stage:

  • Abo Selim (Libya)
  • Al Hilal Benghazi (Libya)
  • APC Lobito (Angola)
  • Club Africain (Tunisia)
  • Diables Noirs (Congo)
  • Future FC (Egypt)
  • RS Berkane (Morocco)
  • Sagrada Esperanca (Angola)
  • Sekhukhune United (South Africa)
  • Stade Malien (Mali)
  • SuperSport United (South Africa)
  • SOAR (Guinea)
  • Rivers United (Nigeria)
  • USM Alger (Algeria)
  • Zamalek (Egypt)

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more