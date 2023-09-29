GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Dreams FC awaits promised support from government for CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Published on: 29 September 2023
Ameenu Shardow

 Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow, has revealed that the Ghanaian MTN FA Cup champions are still waiting for the government to fulfill its pledge of support as they embark on their CAF Confederation Cup journey.

Dreams FC heads into the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup with a 2-1 advantage from the first-leg encounter against Sierra Leone's FC Kallon. The "Still Believe Club" is determined to secure qualification to the group stage of the competition, a historic achievement for the club.

However, Ameenu Shadow expressed that the team has relied solely on its financial resources to compete in Africa, as the promised support from Ghana's Sports Ministry has not materialized.

"The only pledge we had for our African Campaign was from the sports ministry but it has not been fulfilled yet. Everything has been self-financing, thanks to our BoD. We look forward to qualifying. We believe that if we qualify, we will attract more investments," noted Ameenu Shadow revealed in an interview with Kessben TV.

Dreams play away to FC Kallon in Liberia for the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers on Saturday.

