Dreams FC beat competition to land highly-rated striker Isaac Yaro

Dreams FC have announced that they have reached an agreement with Tamale City FC to sign highly-rated striker Isaac Yaro ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The talented goal-scorer netted an impressive 17 goals in the Division One League last season, making him one of the top scorers in the competition.

Yaro's signing will be a significant boost to Dreams' attack, and the club is eager to finalize the deal.

The striker will put pen to paper on a contract, subject to passing a medical examination.

This signing marks Dreams FC's first move in the off-season, and the club is excited to welcome Yaro to the team.

The addition of the talented striker is a testament to Dreams' commitment to building a strong squad and competing at the highest level.

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak amongst other top-flight teams were interested in landing the bulky footballer, but Dreams have been swift in their negotiations to secure his services.

Fans can expect more updates on the signing and look forward to seeing Yaro in action for the 'Still Believe' outfit soon.