Dreams FC beat fellow Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex in pre-season friendly

Dreams FC emerged victorious over Samartex in an interesting pre-season encounter ahead of the upcoming season.

As part of their preparations, 'The Still Believe lads' FC defeated Samartex FC another team from the Ghana Premier League.

Dreams FC put up a remarkable effort during the match, making use of their opportunities to win.

The Dawu-based club showed their competence throughout the game, and by halftime, they had secured a one-goal lead. The second half saw Dreams FC play solid defense as they expertly maintained the lead.

Samartex FC made an effort but was unable to restore parity. As a result, Dreams FC increased their lead by scoring another goal just before the end of the game to secure a 2-0 win.

Samartex FC has made proactive steps to strengthen the team by signing new players in preparation for the upcoming 2023/24 football season.

Dreams FCon the other hand are making preparations for a season that will see them compete in the CAF Confederation Cup where they face Milo FC from Guinea in a few weeks.

The win is expected to boost their mentality ahead of the new season.