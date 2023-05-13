Dreams FC beat Skyy FC to reach MTN FA Cup final

Dreams FC have reached the final of the FA Cup for the first time in their history after beating Skyy FC in the semi-final at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Early goals from Sylvester Simba and Huzaif Ali set the Ghana Premier League side on course to the final of the competition.

Simba opened the scoring after just two minutes.

Skyy FC had the opportunity to draw level few minutes later after the referee awarded them a penalty. Baba Hamadu Musah missed from the spot.

Dreams FC doubled their lead in the 18th minute after Huzaif Ali fired home for the topflight side.

Skyy FC pulled one back before the break through Eric Antwi Konadu before half time.

Dreams FC controlled most of the second half as they kept their lead to make it into the FA Cup finals.

The Dawu-based club will await the winner of the match between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi King Faisal in the final.