Dreams FC begin nationwide scouting exercise

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have began a nationwide scouting exercise in a bid to identify more talents.

The Dawu-based Club are looking forward in recruiting new players into their set-up following the departure of several of top players in the summer transfer window.

And with the top flight league currently on hold, the Club is making use of the free time to unearth talents.

Technical team of the club will be in Cape Coast on Thursday where they will organize a justify-your-inclusion exercise at the Adisco School Park.

The train will further be extended to the Upper East Region where they will hold the exercise at the Bawku School Park.

