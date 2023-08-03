Dreams FC bid farewell to seven players in rebuilding effort

Ghanaian FA Cup champions Dreams FC have taken steps to revamp their squad in preparation for the upcoming 2023/24 season, parting ways with seven players whose contracts have reached their conclusion with the club.

As part of the team's strategic rebuilding efforts, the decision was made to part ways with goalkeeper Lord Bawa Martey, as well as long-serving contributors Maxwell Arthur, Ibrahim Abdulai, and Victor Oduro. Additionally, Kingsley Owusu, Samuel Arthur, and Kwabena Gogoe Boahen will also be moving on from Dreams FC.

The club conveyed their gratitude to the departing players in an official announcement on Facebook, acknowledging their unwavering dedication and contributions during their tenures with Dreams FC. The post conveyed, "The club expresses its gratitude to them for their services while wishing them good luck in their future endeavours."

Dreams FC are eagerly preparing to face off against Guinea's Milo FC De Kankan in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The first leg is slated for Sunday, August 20, 2023, in Conakry, with the follow-up leg set to take place on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.