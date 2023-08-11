Dreams FC bolster squad with signing of Richard Mensah from Kotoku Royals

Dreams FC have welcomed defender Richard Mensah to their ranks in a move that underlines their commitment to fortifying their roster ahead of the upcoming season.

The acquisition was confirmed after successful negotiations between the player and the club, marking a significant development in the ongoing transfer window.

Mensah's transition to Dreams FC is a notable step, as he joins the club from Kotoku Royals, a side that unfortunately faced relegation from the Ghana Premier League last season. The defender's arrival is poised to add depth and strength to Dreams FC's defensive lineup.

The Dawu-based team took to their official social media channels to share the news, expressing their enthusiasm for the signing.

Their post read, "We are delighted to announce the signing of Richard Mensah from Kotoku Royals. The defender has already joined his teammates in preparation for our CAF Confederation Cup opener against Milo FC."

Mensah's addition to Dreams FC's squad is expected to have a ripple effect on the team, particularly in crucial competitions such as the CAF Confederation Cup, in which the FA Cup champions have drawn against Guinean side Milo FC de Kankan

The upcoming campaign holds the promise of new opportunities and challenges, and the club are positioning themselves strategically by bolstering their squad.