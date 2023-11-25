Dreams FC boss Karim Zito expresses admiration for Pep Guardiola's coaching style

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has revealed his admiration for the managerial philosophy of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Zito, currently in charge of the Still Believe lads in Tunisia ahead of their debut appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, explained that Guardiola's coaching tenets are something he relates to given his experience and foundation in the technical aspects of the game.

“The person I admire in coaching is Pep Guardiola, but I don't like him, but I like his philosophy because of where I started my career as a developer.”

Zito however, joked about disliking the personality of the Spanish coach due to the latter's affiliation to Barcelona.

According to Karim Zito, he is a Real Madrid fan. Given the fierce rivalry between Los Blancos and the Catalan club, he chooses to dislike Pep Guardiola despite his honest admiration for his coaching style.

“I don't like him maybe because I am Real Madrid; I was a Barcelona fan, but then Ronaldo left, and when he joined Real Madrid, I moved there,” he added.

Zito is a respected coach in the Ghanains football terrain having gathered experience in managing youth national teams including the U-20 African triumph in 2021 which discovered several Gahnaian talents like Ibrahim Danlad, Fatawu Issahaku and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh among others.

Meanwhile, Guardiola continues to reign as one of the best coaches in the world having led Manchester City to a historic Treble last season.