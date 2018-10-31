Dreams FC boss Kurt Okraku labels Asante Kotoko decision to play in Africa 'a mistake'

Executive Chairman of Dreams FC Kurt Okraku says Asante Kotoko "rushed" in their decision to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup, inviting unnecessary pressure on new coach C.K Akunor.

According to the astute football administrator, the Porcupine Warriors should have taken time in making a decision by assessing the team very well.

“For me I think they are rushing. They should have taken time to make sure everything is well with the team before participating in Africa” Kurt Okraku told Kessben FM.

“If I was to be George Amoako I wouldn’t have taken this decision. I think they are rushing. They are putting unnecessary pressure on C K Akonnor."

“Currently football is not going on in the country and so how would they prepare and be in the best of shape for Africa,” he concluded.

Asante Kotoko petitioned the Normalisation Committee for Ghana Football to allow them represent Ghana in Africa after an early decision not to allow Ghanaian clubs to feature in the continental championship.

The NC later granted the club their wish with domestic football yet to resume following the aftermath of the Anas documentary.

Asante Kotoko are the holders of the FA Cup making them eligible to represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup.