Published on: 18 August 2019
Dreams FC capo Kurt Okraku’s house in Manchester burgled
Kurt Okraku

Dreams FC owner Kurt Okraku has had his house in Manchester robbed by thieves on Sunday.

The Ghana FA presidential aspirant’s home n Manchester, England, was broken into with valuable items believed to have been taken by the armed robbers.

He took to social media to disclose the sad news.

"Whilst in church praying to God this morning, arm robbers were also robbing my home in Manchester- everything  is gone ........But God is alive!!!!" He posted.

Okraku was a member of the dissolved Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association, and president of the MTN FA Cup Committee.

