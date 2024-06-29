Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu completes move to Rwandan club Mukura Victory Sport

Dreams FC centre-back, Abdul Jalilu has joined Rwandan topflight side Mukura Victory Sport.

The 24-year-old penned a two-year deal to join the club from the former FA Cup winners ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season in Rwanda.

â€˜"Grateful to Allah for this journey. Excited for my new chapter with Mukura Victory Sport. I'll continue to give my best and work hard in my new home," he said after sealing the move.

Jalilu becomes the third Ghanaian player to move to the Eastern African nation in the last week, joining Richmond Lamptey and Dauda Saaka of Asante Kotoko and Bofoakwa Tano respectively.

The ex-Dreams FC captain gained attention for his role in the club's fairytale run in the CAF Confederation Cup, making 11 appearances as the Still Believe lads reached the semi-final of the competition.

He was also pivotal as the Dawu-based club won their first-ever major silverware in the 2022/23 campaign, starring in the final as Dreams FC defeated King Faisal to win the FA Cup.

He is expected to add his rich experience to Mukura Victory Sports as they eye success in the upcoming campaign.