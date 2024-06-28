Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu heads to Mukura Victory Sports in Rwanda

Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu has been transferred to Mukura Victory Sports FC in the Rwandan Premier League for the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 24-year-old defender arrived in Rwanda on Friday and is scheduled to undergo a medical examination on Saturday before finalizing the move.

After proving his skills with Dreams in their debut CAF Confederation Cup run last season, making 11 appearances, Jalilu will now join Mukura for a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee, pending his medical clearance.

His role was crucial for Dreams' success as they reached the semi-finals but were ultimately defeated by eventual champions Zamalek SC.

Aside from his impressive performance in the continental tournament, Jalilu also played a significant role in the Ghana Premier League, featuring in 27 matches and providing one assist.

He was a key player in helping Dreams secure the Ghana FA Cup in the 2022-23 season, beating King Faisal Babes in the final.

With this move, Jalilu joins the ranks of two other Ghanaian players, Richmond Nii Lamptey and Dauda Yussif Seidu, who have made the switch to the Rwandan Premier League from the Ghanaian top-flight.