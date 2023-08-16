Dreams FC captain confident ahead of CAF Confederation Cup showdown in Guinea

Dreams FC captain Abdul Jalilu exudes a palpable sense of confidence as his team readies itself for a high-stakes clash against Guinean side Milo FC de Kankan in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions will travel to Guinea on Thursday in anticipation of the first-leg encounter scheduled for Saturday, August 19.

Their comprehensive preparations include rigorous training sessions and strategic friendly matches. In a recent friendly encounter, Dreams FC showcased their mettle against the newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Heart of Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium. The match culminated in a resounding 3-0 victory, courtesy of a brace by seasoned striker John Antwi.

Reflecting on their preparations and the upcoming challenge, Jalilu confidently shared, "By God’s grace everything is going on well for us. I have also received a good message from the playing body, we’ve been engaging ourselves as players ahead of our game against Milo FC. So far, there is nothing bad in camp, good news in camp for us."

Jalilu's optimism extends to the expectations of the fans, assuring, "They should expect more from us, we are not going to disappoint them, we will make sure that we make them proud."

As Dreams FC makes their inaugural foray into African competition, they find themselves tipped to face difficulties in the Guinean territory, they remain hopeful and determined to secure a positive outcome that will pave the way for a successful return to Ghana for the second leg next weekend.