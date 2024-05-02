Dreams FC celebrate Fatawu Issahaku after starring in Leicester City's EPL promotion

Dreams FC have congratulated former player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after helping Leicester City secure promotion to the English Premier League.

Issahaku made a huge impact at the King Power Stadium while on loan from Portuguese giants Sporting CP, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists.

He was also named the Best Young Player at the club following his outstanding campaign with the Foxes.

Before moving to Europe, Issahaku spent four months at the Dawu-based club, making seven league appearances and scoring six goals for the club.

"Congratulations on your outstanding performance and the impactful role you played in the qualification of Leicester back to the Premier League. Your dedication, hard work, and talent have truly shone through, and your contributions have been instrumental in the team's success. Wishing you continued success and many more achievements in the future!' wrote Dreams FC on X, formerly Twitter.

Leicester are reportedly preparing an offer to make Issahaku's move to England a permanent one.