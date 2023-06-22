Dreams FC chief affirms good relationship with Abdul Salam Yakubu ahead of GFA Elections

Vice President of Dreams FC Prince Abdul Hamid has stated that the bankroller of Division One side New Edubiase United Abdul Salam Yakum has a good relationship with him which is why his camp doesn't need to convince him to campaign for them ahead of the elections.

Dreams FC who are affiliated with the current president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku are expected to rally behind him as he seeks reelection with four months to end the first term.

Abdul Salam Yakubu on the other hand has been a regular critic of the administration and has been urging other stakeholders to contest Okraku.

However, Abdul Hamid claims their camp still have a healthy relationship with the New Edubiase boss and will not persuade him to change his mind.

According to him, the fact that Salam Yakubu decides against Okraku doesn't sever ties as he is still regarded as a very good brother.

"Abdul Salam Yakubu is one person I have planned to speak at least a little about any time I have an opportunity. I pray God continues to bless him because he has been a brother to us from day one.

"He is still a brother and will always be a brother. He can have his choice which could be different from ours but that doesn't make him our enemy. He is a bother and doesn't need to be convinced to join our campaign. It is always his choice," Abdul Hamid told Asempa FM.