Published on: 08 November 2018
Dreams FC chief Kurt Okraku BLASTS Ghana coach over Benjamin Tetteh snub for 2019 AFCON qualifier
Benjamin Tetteh and Kurt Okraku

Dreams FC Executive Chairman Kurt Okraku has questioned coach Kwesi Appiah's decision to overlook in-form Benjamin Tetteh from his recent call-ups to face Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier next week. 

Okraku is shocked the eight-goal Sparta Prague striker did not get an invitation for the Group F encounter in Addis Ababa.

The 21-year-old has hit a purple patch of scoring form this season since moving from Bohemians 190e5.

Okraku posted on his Facebook page: ''So why is Benjamin Tetteh not invited by the Coach Ghana ??? Aaaaaaba !''

Okraku was instrumental in getting Tetteh to Europe when he transferred him to Belgian side Standard Liege.

