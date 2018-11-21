Dreams FC chief Kurt Okraku to contest Ghana FA presidency - close associate reveals

Dreams FC Executive Kurt Edwin Simon Okraku will run for the Ghana FA presidency, close associate Charles Kwadwo Ntim has revealed.

Ntim, who is the owner of Techiman City Football Club told Accra radio station Asempa FM on Tuesday that the former Ghana FA Executive member will view for the top position when nominations are opened next year.

While Kurt Okraku has remained coy on his reported interest in the job, his close associate has confirmed he will stand for election in what promises to be an enthralling race.

“Kurt Okraku called me and confided in me that he is going to contest for the football association presidency so the Normalization Committee needs to work fast so we know the way forward”, he said.

The former chairman of the MTN F A Cup must fend off stiff competition from George Afriyie, Fred Pappoe, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Wilfred Osei Kwaku amongst others to clinch the top seat.

Major issues bordering on competence, pedigree, integrity, credibility, qualification, trust and loyalty amongst others will prove the yardstick in deciding who takes over the wheel of Ghana football.