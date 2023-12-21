Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito confirms Asante Kotoko's interest in striker John Antwi

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has confirmed Asante Kotoko's interest in experienced striker John Antwi.

The former Al Ahly and Pyramids FC star has been a standout performer for Dreams FC, particularly in the CAF Confederation Cup, contributing four goals in eight games.

His performance has earned him recognition as he was named among the home-based players in the provisional list for the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Despite Kotoko's interest, Zito emphasised that Dreams FC's immediate focus is on their Africa campaign, and discussions regarding a potential move to Kotoko will be entertained after the season. The decision, Zito stated, will depend on the player.

"Asante Kotoko have asked for the services of our striker John Antwi but for now, our focus is on the Africa campaign. We will discuss a move with Kotoko after the season. Everything will depend on the player" he told West Gold Radio

The striker, who last played for the Black Stars in 2020, hopes to secure a place in the final squad for the tournament, set to take place in Ivory Coast next month.

Ghana, placed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, aims to add to its four AFCON titles. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13, and run through to February 11, 2024.