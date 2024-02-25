Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito inspired by Black Queens and Medeama defeats to secure victory in Confederation Cup

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito found inspiration to lead his team to a significant victory against Club Africain in the Confederation Cup.

The defeats suffered by Ghana's female national team, the Black Queens, and Medeama SC served as motivation for Zito to rally his team and secure a crucial win.

The Black Queens faced a defeat against Zambia in the Olympic Games qualifiers, and Medeama SC experienced disappointment as Al Ahly from Egypt dashed their hopes of progressing to the CAF Champions League quarter-finals with a defeat in Kumasi.

Against this backdrop, Dreams FC emerged with a positive outcome, defeating Club Africain with a lone goal and claiming the top spot in Group C on Sunday.

Abdul Karim Zito expressed his determination to deliver a victory for Ghana following the disappointing results of other Ghanaian teams.

"Black Queens, Medeama, and Kotoko all lost their games before today, so I had to go all out today and get the results for Ghana. Very proud of the boys," Zito remarked after the game.

The win has positioned Dreams FC at the summit of Group C, bringing them closer to a coveted spot in the quarter-finals. However, Group C remains wide open, with Rivers and Club Africain still vying for a place in the next stage. Dreams FC must now secure at least a draw in Nigeria to ensure qualification.

With Dreams FC leading Group C with 12 points, followed by Club Africain in second place with nine points, the team's resilience and Zito's strategic approach have generated optimism for their continued success in the Confederation Cup.

The upcoming matches promise intense competition, and Dreams FC aims to build on this victory to advance further in the tournament.