Dreams FC coach Karim Zito admits tough battle ahead of Kallon FC clash

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has admitted their match against Sierra Leonean side Kallon FC in the CAF Confederation Cup will be a tough game.

The Still Believe lads will be locking horns with their opponents on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4 pm in the first leg of the final preliminary round before travelling for the second leg in two weeks.

While Zito aims to make history by being the first coach to lead Dreams FC to the group stage of the competition, he has stated that the tie is going to be a daunting one.

“This is a two-sided game because we are all a step closer to the group stage and each team would like to qualify, but for us, our objective is to make sure that we win and qualify," he told Graphic Sports.

"It won’t be easy and we anticipate a tough match but our focus and ambition still remain to win no matter what," he added.

Dreams FC reached this stage thanks to their victory of Guniean side Milo FC in the first preliminary round after beating them 2-1 at home to advance.

They will play the second leg of the game on Friday , September 29 at the Southern Arena Stadium.