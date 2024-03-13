Dreams FC coach Karim Zito admits tough challenge ahead of Stade Malien clash

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has acknowledged the challenging task ahead as his team prepares to face Malian giants Stade Malien in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The draw, conducted in Cairo on Tuesday, pitted the Ghana Premier League side against the formidable Malian powerhouse in the next stage of the competition.

Zito, credited for guiding Dreams FC to this crucial stage, expressed awareness of the formidable challenge presented by their opponents.

"It is a team that is very well known in Africa; during their time, they were not a bad side, and they are also very strong in Mali," Zito revealed in an interview with Peace FM.

Recalling a previous encounter, he added, "I remember playing them with King Faisal, and it ended in a draw in Sunyani. They are deeply involved in serious academy matters, which is what I know about them."

Acknowledging the unpredictable nature of football, Zito emphasised that names don't hold as much significance in the sport today.

He stated, "Sometimes you may choose a club, and that club will end up being a problem for you. Now, names don't matter most in football today, or else, who are Dreams FC."

The first leg of the highly-anticipated match is scheduled to take place in Mali, with the return leg set for the Baba Yara Stadium in Ghana.

Dreams FC remain focused and determined as they brace themselves for the challenging quarter-final clash in the CAF Confederation Cup.