Dreams FC coach Karim Zito aims for five consecutive wins in Ghana Premier League

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has set an ambitious goal for the club as they gear up for the new Ghana Premier League season.

The "Still Believe" club are eager to secure victories in their first five games of the season, starting with their opening fixture at home against newcomers Nations FC on Wednesday.

Dreams FC's league campaign had a delayed start due to their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup, but they are now ready to kick off their domestic season.

Zito expressed the team's aspirations during an interview on Happy FM, saying, "We have set a target of winning our first five games in the league this season." He exuded confidence in the team's ability to achieve this goal.

The coach emphasized their determination to make the Theatre of Dreams, their home ground in Dawu, a fortress where opposing teams would find it challenging to secure points. "We are going to ensure no team picks up a point or wins at Dawu this season," Zito stated firmly.

Dreams FC's quest for an impressive start to the season demonstrates their commitment to competing at the highest level in the Ghana Premier League.