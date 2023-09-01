Dreams FC coach Karim Zito aims to secure 2023 Super Cup victory

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito is setting his sights on clinching the 2023 Super Cup to add another trophy to his cabinet.

Zito will lead Dreams FC against Premier League champions, Medeama, in the highly anticipated Champion of Champions clash at Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, September 3, with kickoff set for 3:00 pm.

Zito achieved the remarkable feat of guiding his club to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup after claiming their first trophy, Ghana FA Cup, last season.

Speaking to Accra-based Radio Gold Sports, he expressed his excitement about the upcoming match and the prospect of adding another accolade to his already impressive collection.

"This is the first time I am controlling a game at this level, the Super Cup, and I will be very happy to win it because I will add it to my archives," Zito remarked with enthusiasm. He continued, "I have got a lot of trophies on my CV, but I am yet to have this opportunity to play the Champion of Champions. So, this is a very big opportunity for the club and the players to also add it to their CV."

Zito emphasised that Dreams FC are approaching the match with a clear objective - to emerge victorious. The clash with Medeama promises to be a thrilling showdown between two of Ghana's football powerhouses.