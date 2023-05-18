Dreams FC coach Karim Zito attributes Asante Kotoko's struggles to coaching issues

Experienced Ghanaian tactician, Karim Zito, has expressed his views on the reasons behind Asante Kotoko's challenging season, stating that the team's struggles are not due to the recruitment of young players, but rather the lack of a competent coach.

In an interview with Akoma FM, the Dreams FC gaffer emphasised the significance of having a coach well-versed in youth development when working with a team comprised of young players.

He said, "The Kotoko problem is not about the recruitment of young players, we were all young when Kotoko recruited us, we were not playing for Hearts or big teams rather lower clubs but luckily we were trained by an experienced coach."

Zito further noted that Asante Kotoko’s decision to appoint Seydou Zerbo did not help matters. "All these problems were the resultant effect of the new coach who took over. It wasn't going to be easy to perform with a team he (the coach) didn't build, it only takes experienced coaches to navigate this difficult hurdle."

This weekend, Asante Kotoko will face off against Kotoko Royals in the Ghana Premier League. The outcome of this match will be crucial for Kotoko as they strive to overcome their current struggles and regain their winning form.