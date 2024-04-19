Dreams FC coach Karim Zito believes defeating Zamalek is within reach

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito remains undaunted by the challenge posed by Egyptian giants Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup, asserting that reaching the final is not an impossible feat.

Expressing full confidence in his team's abilities, Zito believes they can extend their remarkable journey by overcoming the former champions.

The first leg of the semi-final tie is set for this Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Cairo International Stadium.

Dreams FC, who recently defeated former champions Stade Malien in the previous round, have already arrived in Egypt and are finalising their preparations for the encounter.

Despite being labelled as underdogs, Zito maintains an optimistic outlook.

"It sounds frightening and so difficult but I can tell you it is not impossible," Zito emphasized.

"We have to work on our attitude towards that game and I can tell you we will surely get what we want there," he affirmed on GPL Xpress.

"They [supporters] should not be worried. We know the quality of Zamalek but they should not also look down on Dreams FC. Nobody thought we would reach this stage. We need their support," Zito added.

The second leg is scheduled to take place the following weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.