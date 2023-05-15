Dreams FC coach Karim Zito confident of avoiding relegation

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito is confident that his team will avoid relegation by the end of the Ghana Premier League season.

The Still Believe lads are currently 14th on the domestic top flight with 38 points after 30 matches into the season.

Zito expressed his confidence in his team's ability to avoid relegation, despite the challenges they have faced throughout the season. He also noted that the team's recent qualification to the finals of the FA Cup has been a positive development for the club.

"We qualifying for the final of the FA Cup is a plus to the club and myself because it also improves my CV. So, escaping relegation is normal and I will do it, Isha Allah," said Zito.

Dreams FC recently defeated Skyy FC 2-1 on Saturday to book a spot in the FA Cup competition. Dreams FC will face off against King Faisal in the finals on July 17, 2023.

Despite the team's focus on the upcoming FA Cup final, Zito is aware of the importance of the remaining league matches, including the upcoming game against Berekum Chelsea.