Dreams FC coach Karim Zito confident of relegation survival in Ghana Premier League

Published on: 25 May 2023
Dreams FC coach Karim Zito remains optimistic that his team will successfully avoid relegation at the conclusion of the Ghana Premier League season.

Despite their inconsistency throughout the campaign, the "Still Believe" lads, who are currently in the final of the Ghana FA Cup competition, are determined to secure their place in the top division for next season.

With just three games remaining in the season, Dreams are just two points ahead of the bottom three, and face a tough test against Aduana Stars who are in desperate need of points in their quest to win the league.

“Now, we have to do our best to pick points both home and away. The objective is to win or draw in our away games. The moment you lose points at away it affects you”

“Gradually, we are on course in trying to elevate ourselves from relegation. Off late, we score early goals and try to manage the game, we’ve done that against Skyy FC and Legon Cities”

