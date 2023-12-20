GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 20 December 2023
Dreams FC coach Karim Zito confirms readiness for crucial Confederations Cup clash

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has declared unwavering preparedness to face off against Academica do Lobito in their matchday four of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Still Believe lads are gearing up to take on their Angiolan counterparts at the Baba Yara Stadium as they seek a place in the next round of the competition.

In their third group game, Dreams FC secured a notable 3-2 away win at the EstÃ¡dio 11 de Novembro in Luanda. The match saw standout performances, with Abdul Aziz Issah opening the scoring and veteran striker John Antwi contributing to the team's victory.

Speaking about the upcoming clash, Zito expressed satisfaction with the team's preparations, having had the opportunity to study Academica do Lobito's tactics during the away game.

Zito emphasised the importance of the result, stating, "We are prepared for this game because in terms of the result, to us, winning will carry us into the game." As Dreams FC aims for another positive outcome, football enthusiasts anticipate an exciting encounter between these two formidable teams in the Confederations Cup.

According to him planning for the match started early, with the coach holding discussions with the players in Angola, ensuring everyone was on the same page.

