Dreams FC coach Karim Zito decries lack of recognition because of Kurt Okraku

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has expressed frustration over what he perceives as a lack of recognition for his work, suggesting that he is undervalued due to his association with Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku.

Zito believes that his achievements have been overlooked because Okraku faces criticism and negative press.

Being closely associated with Okraku, who is a management member of Dreams FC, has led to misconceptions about Zito's contributions.

Zito's accomplishments include winning the 2021 Africa Youth Championship with Ghana’s U20 team, the Black Satellites, and securing the 2022/2023 Ghana FA Cup title with Dreams FC.

Speaking after Dreams FC's impressive journey in the CAF Confederation Cup ended in the semi-final, Zito emphasised the club's humble beginnings and his role in their success.

He stated, "You people are here, and you know Zito, but you have attributed your thinking against me because of Kurt. Let’s leave it like that. You know where these boys came from, Still Believe, so I won’t answer this question."

He added, "I am a Ghanaian, and if I am called to go and work, I will do it, but if not, I have no problem about that."

Dreams will hope to return to Africa as they are currently in the Ghana FA quarterfinals.