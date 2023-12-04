Dreams FC coach Karim Zito delighted as team bounces back with victory in CAF Confederations Cup

Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito expressed his joy after his team secured a crucial 2-1 victory against Rivers United in the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The "Still Believe" lads, eager to recover from a defeat in their group opener against Club Africain in Tunisia, displayed resilience and determination to claim their first win in the competition.

Experienced attacker John Antwi and Abdul Aziz Issah were the heroes for Dreams FC, each contributing a goal to secure the triumph at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking about the win, Karim Zito emphasised the team's commitment to the motto of winning at all costs. "We lost last week and we are back to winning ways this week. Our motto in this game was to win at all costs, and that pushed us to that level. I’m very happy that at least we have a win at home," he stated.

Zito highlighted the significance of securing victories in home games in the competitive CAF Confederations Cup.

"In this competition, you don’t have to joke with your home games. You have to do everything possible to win your home games because when you look at the dynamics in the games, sometimes your opponent comes and tries to stop you from scoring. But you also have to go all out and then get what you want, so I’m okay," he added.

Looking ahead, Dreams FC will now prepare to face Angolan outfit Academica do Lobito in their third group game of the Confederations Cup this weekend.