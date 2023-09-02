Dreams FC coach Karim Zito eager to win Champion of Champions Cup

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito is eagerly anticipating Sunday's Champion of Champions match against Medeama, expressing his desire to secure victory and add another trophy to his collection.

Zito, who led Dreams FC to victory in the FA Cup earlier this year, sees the Champion of Champions Cup as an exciting opportunity to further cement his team's success.

"This is the first time I am controlling a game at this level, the Super Cup, and I will be very happy to win it because I will add it to my archives," Zito shared with Radio Gold Sports. "I have got a lot of trophies on my CV, but I am yet to have this opportunity to play the Champion of Champions, so this is a very big opportunity for the club and the players to also add it to their CV."

Coach Zito's enthusiasm is evident as he and his team approach the match with the objective of winning. Dreams FC's historic FA Cup victory earlier in the year earned them the chance to compete for the Champion of Champions Cup, and they are determined to make the most of this opportunity.