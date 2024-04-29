Dreams FC coach Karim Zito explains how his team lost to Zamalek in Confederation Cup semis

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has explained what accounted for his team's defeat to Zmalek in the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Still Believe team lost 3-0 in front of a packed Baba Yara Stadium despite a resilient display in the first leg which earned them a crucial goalless draw.

Zamalek's Hamza Mathlouthi broke the deadlock early in the second leg, with goals from Samson Akinyoola and Mustafa Shalaby following suit to seal the victory.

While Zito was proud of his team's exploits in the campaign thus far, he attributed the disappointment to the team's inability to create chances.

"Today I am proud of our players and I cannot blame them because we know what we were able to achieve."

"We lacked creating opportunities, then they were able to score goals and scored due to a lack of our concentration."

Despite the home defeat, the experienced gaffer believes the team's journey is a learning curve that will help them build for the future.

"We must be calm in matches and manage some things in a certain way. We must learn some lessons from the match as we build for the future, and it is important to suffer to get what you want."

The Ghana FA Cup champions are hoping to defend the title and return to the Confederation Cup as they await their quarterfinal fixture against Soccer Intellectuals on Wednesday.