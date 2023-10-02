Dreams FC Coach Karim Zito expresses gratitude for historic CAF Confederation Cup feat

Dreams FC head coach Karim Zito has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his players, technical staff, and management for their unwavering trust and support, which played a pivotal role in leading the team to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

In a historic achievement, the Still Believe Club secured their place in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage during their inaugural appearance in the competition.

Dreams FC triumphed with a 3-1 aggregate score line over Sierra Leonean side FC Kallon, clinching a coveted spot in the money zone.

This remarkable feat is expected to yield substantial financial rewards, with Dreams FC set to earn over $400,000 for their participation in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

Karim Zito, during an interview on Happy FM, conveyed his immense pride in himself and the strong belief that both the players and the club's management had placed in his leadership.

He emphasized that the collective effort and unity within the team had been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone.

He acknowledged the exceptional support from select members of the media, citing their encouragement as a motivating factor in the team's journey.

Zito extended his gratitude to all Ghanaians, emphasizing that their collective support had made this achievement all the more special and rewarding.

"We thank everyone for their unwavering support. It was a sweet achievement," concluded Karim Zito, reflecting on Dreams FC's historic accomplishment.