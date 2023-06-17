Dreams FC coach Karim Zito eyes FA Cup success ahead of King Faisal clash

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito remains confident ahead of his side's MTN FA Cup final showdown against King Faisal on Sunday.

The two teams lock horns at the Dr Kwame Kyei Complex in Kumasi for the ultimate trophy and a chance to play in Africa.

Zito, who led Dreams FC to survive the drop for another season on the final day, immediately switched his attention to the FA Cup after the game against Asante Kotoko last week.

"I’m vindicated because most of you (The Journalists) put Dreams FC in the relegation zone and I said no, it will never happen in my life. I’m very happy with our goalless draw with Kotoko. I have finish with first target so the next thing is to think about the FA Cup. I’m going to think about it," he said after the game.

Both teams are reaching the final of the competition for the first team and will be hoping to win their maiden major domestic title on Sunday.