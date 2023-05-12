Dreams FC coach Karim Zito eyes historic FA Cup win and potential African adventure

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has expressed his desire to make history by leading his team to their first-ever MTN FA Cup trophy.

Speaking to the press ahead of their semi-final clash against King Faisal FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abramkese, Zito emphasised the importance of the competition and the potential African adventure that comes with winning it.

"The special thing about it is if we maintain ourselves and avoid relegation, we are still in Ghana. I haven’t gone anywhere. But if I win the FA Cup, I’m going to Africa," Zito said.

"At least I will fly in an airplane. That’s my simplest definition I can give between the FA Cup and the league. The whole of Africa will hear about you, but you qualifying to play in the Ghana Premier League, it’s only Ghana."