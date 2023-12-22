Dreams FC coach Karim Zito hails team's success in CAF Confederation Cup debut season

Karim Zito, the coach of Dreams FC, expressed satisfaction with his team's performance in the CAF Confederation Cup, stating that they have defied expectations and proved their doubters wrong.

Despite being underrated ahead of their campaign in the continental competition, Dreams FC has showcased impressive form, winning three out of their four group stage matches and currently standing second in Group A.

In a notable victory, the "Still Believe" lads secured a dominant 4-0 win against Angolan side Academica do Lobito at the Baba Yara Stadium, earning crucial three points and positioning themselves favorably in the group.

Zito, speaking in an interview with Kessben FM, emphasised the success of Dreams FC's African campaign and commended both the players and the club's leadership for their outstanding performances.

"Honestly, no one gave us the chance to go far in this competition. To me, I think our Africa campaign has been successful. In all, we are able to pick victory an away and home win against Academica do Lobito which has propelled us to the second position," Zito remarked.

With upcoming fixtures against Club Africain and Rivers United, Dreams FC are now just one win away from advancing to the knockout stage. Zito expressed confidence in the team's performance, stating, "We are on course; we are just a win away from progressing to the knockout stage."

Dreams FC's debut season in the CAF Confederation Cup has been marked by resilience and success, earning them recognition and respect in the competition.