Dreams FC coach Karim Zito highlights challenges faced against Milo FC in CAF Confederations Cup

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito has shed light on the underestimated challenge posed by Guinean club Milo FC in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Despite being perceived as an easy opponent by many, Zito revealed that he knew the encounter wouldn't be a walk in the park for his team.

Addressing the press, Zito said, "Before this game, I told you that it won’t be easy because the name Milo alone may deceive you. Milo FC, so you may think that you will boil hot water and finish them, but you saw it for yourself."

Acknowledging the difficulties faced over the two legs, Zito expressed satisfaction with his team's performance and their achievement of the set objectives. He emphasized that his strategy was geared towards securing qualification to the next round of the tournament.

"I’m happy for the team because we worked towards this and we achieved it. I went to Guinea to win or to draw and I got a draw. At home I said I just wanted to qualify I don’t care about the goals and I achieved that," Zito added.

In a remarkable comeback, Dreams FC rallied from behind to defeat Milo FC with a score of 2-1 in the second leg of their tie at the Accra Sports Stadium. This victory secured their passage to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers. In the initial leg, Dreams FC managed a 1-1 draw at the Lansana Conte Stadium in Guinea.

Dreams FC's progression to the subsequent round was sealed with a 3-2 aggregate score. They are now poised to face Kallon FC of Sierra Leone in the upcoming round.