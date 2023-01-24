Dreams FC coach Karim Zito insists he has solution for player exodus

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito believes he has the solution to the problem of player exodus in the Ghana Premier League.

Players from the domestic league leave after one or two successful seasons to abroad to continue their careers, leaving the topflight without quality.

Some pundits have blamed the situation to poor remuneration, but Zito insists he has the antidote to the problem.

“Of where I am coming from, player exodus is the problem so if anyone has an alternative he can give to the clubs. For me, I have an antidote to player exodus but I cannot discuss it for free with anybody," he told Wuntomi FM.

Coach Zito has also rejected claims that the Ghana Premier League is not a strong league.

“We should all support the team. Everyone has his own way of assessing things, I predicted the Black Stars qualification to the World Cup and it came to pass and look at what is happening, we beat Benin, Nigeria to qualify for CHAN,” he added.

“Having defeated Nigeria to secure qualification to the CHAN, people still speaks ill about our game. There are claims our football has destroyed and if that is the case, how do we manage to beat Nigeria to qualify for CHAN."