Dreams FC coach Karim Zito opens up on difficult experience before Milo FC clash in Guinea

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito, expressed displeasure with how his squad were treated by the opposition during their CAF Confederation Cup match on Saturday.

The 'Still Believe' players travelled to Guinea to take on Milo FC at the Lansana Conteh Stadium in Conakry, where they managed to draw 1-1.

Zito however, shared the difficult time his team encountered in the territory of their fellow West Africans.

“I drew their attention to the fact that this is what will happen because of my experience. Even from the airport to where we lodged, the duration took us more than from Bamako to Conakry," Karim Zito told Radio Gold.

“Then I asked the liaison man, is this the only way to the hotel? He said yeah and I started laughing.

“But when the day of the match approached and then we were going to the field for the match, within 15 minutes we were there.

“Especially with the Francophone country, sometimes you arrive and they will say no food but fortunately we did not meet that.

“But the little ones they did, we the experienced ones told them it would happen so they should change their mind and then we go there and play.

“Whatever it is, the objective is to win or to draw, I don’t need anything aside from that,” he added.

The second leg of the match is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on August 27, thus the players arrived last Sunday and started getting ready right away.