Dreams FC coach Karim Zito plans offensive tactics against Zamalek in CAF Confederation Cup return leg

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito is planing to deploy aggressive tactics against Zamalek in the upcoming second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal clash.

With Dreams FC holding an advantageous position following a goalless draw against the Egyptian giants in Cairo during the first leg, Zito aims to seize the opportunity by adopting an offensive strategy for the return fixture.

While Dreams FC exhibited a defensive stance for much of the initial encounter, effectively thwarting Zamalek's attacking efforts, Zito intends to switch gears and approach the game with a proactive mindset.

Zito emphasised the importance of meticulous planning and asserted, "We have to plan seriously how to face them. We change the pattern anyway," he told JoySports.

Refusing to adopt a passive approach despite the scoreline, Zito asserted, "I will not sit back because 1-1, 1-0, we all have the chances [to qualify]."

Notably, Dreams FC have the advantage of playing on home turf for the return leg, a factor that Zito believes will further bolster their chances, especially in the absence of Zamalek's home support.

In a bold move, Dreams FC announced free entry for the Popular stands and center lines at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for Sunday's match. However, tickets will still be available for purchase for those seeking access to the VIP and VVIP sections.

Should Dreams FC emerge victorious and eliminate Zamalek, they would etch their name in history as the first Ghanaian club to advance to the final since Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko accomplished the feat in 2004.