Dreams FC coach Karim Zito pleads with government to support clubs in Africa

Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito has suggested that government should support Ghanaian clubs playing in Africa.

The former Ghana U20 coach led Dreams FC to a historic semi-final appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Despite the club's success in Africa, Zito admitted it was costly to play in Africa, sighting governments in other countries take the initiative to provide funding for their clubs.

“It was not easy seriously playing in Africa, when you look at the other teams we played, their governments are helping them. And again seriously I’m pleading with the government to come to the aid of Ghana football or else we will not go anywhere," he told Luv FM.

"If the government doesn't come in, for me we should stop football for at least ten years and bring all the stakeholders on board to fashion out what to do to make the teams sustainable financially. Because of what I saw in other countries and venues, in Tunisia for instance in the dressing room they have a swimming pool just for ice baths...In Angola, the coaches’ office alone is more than a dressing room of a club in Ghana. We really have a long way to go if we want to make an impression on the continent."

Dreams FC could return to Africa if they win the Ghana FA Cup.