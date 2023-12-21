Dreams FC coach Karim Zito praises defensive prowess in commanding CAF Confederation Cup victory

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed his satisfaction following his team's impressive victory over Academica do Lobito in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Still Believe lads showcased a remarkable defensive performance at the Baba Yara Stadium, securing a convincing 4-0 win over the Angolan side.

Initiating the scoring in the 35th minute, Agyenim Boateng set the tone for Dreams FC before they extended their advantage through an own goal. The standout moment came from teenage prodigy Abdul Aziz Issah, who delivered a remarkable goal from midfield and later contributed to the team's fourth goal.

Coach Zito commended the defensive awareness of his young players, emphasising their ability to prevent stoppable goals.

He acknowledged the youthfulness of his squad in the competition and highlighted the importance of effective communication to avoid conceding unnecessary goals.

"While we were leading, I was more focused on the defense. I think we have achieved our objective, so I’m okay," he said after the game.

With this commanding victory, Dreams FC sit joint top with Club Africain in Group A in the CAF Confederation Cup accumulating nine points each. In their next match, Zito's men will host the Tunisian side in an exciting encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium.