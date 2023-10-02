Dreams FC Coach Karim Zito praises John Antwi for Instrumental role in CAF Confederation Cup success

Dreams FC head coach Abdul Karim Zito has credited John Antwi for playing a vital role in the team's qualification to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Antwi joined the Ghanaian MTN FA Cup champions this season as a free agent, and his experience has been invaluable to the team.

According to Zito, Antwi is the only player with experience in the team, and his vast experience in Africa has done a lot of damage to their opponents.

He acknowledged the importance of the veteran striker in his team, saying that " “John Antwi factor played a key role. He was playing a dual role both on the field and off the field”, he said on Happy FM.

"Antwi played a greater role both on and off the pitch. Since the teams know of his experience, they always mark one or three players on him and whenever he was able to come out of such situations it really caused a damage to our opponents. He was really influential in our campaign".

Zito expressed his confidence in Antwi's ability to contribute significantly to the team, leveraging his extensive experience in African football.