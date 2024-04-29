Dreams FC coach Karim Zito proud despite CAF Confederation Cup exit

Dreams FC coach Karim Zito expressed pride in his players despite their elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup by Zamalek on Sunday.

The Still Believe boys suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, losing the semi-final tie 3-0 on aggregate and missing out on a final spot.

Dreams had hoped to become the first Ghanaian club to reach a final of a CAF club competition since 2004. They had already achieved a significant feat by becoming the first Ghanaian club to reach the semi-final in 20 years. However, they were handed a reality check as they were outplayed in the second-leg encounter by the Egyptian giants.

Despite a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo, Dreams entered the match with confidence, initially pressing forward aggressively. However, Zamalek's seasoned experience proved decisive.

Zamalek capitalised on their first real opportunity, with defender Hamza Mathlouthi scoring from a corner kick in the 12th minute. This early setback rattled Dreams, and they struggled to regain their footing.

Zamalek's Benin forward, Samson Akinyoola, extended the lead with a brilliant goal in the 27th minute. Throughout the match, Zamalek maintained control, particularly dominating the first half. In the second half, they sealed their victory with a third goal from Mostafa Shalaby.

"We couldn’t make it to the final. But I'm proud of the boys and myself. We go home and come back again next year. No one gave us the chance to get here. So we can be proud of the journey," Zito said.