Dreams FC coach Karim Zito proud of players after historic win against Hearts in Accra

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has praised his players for chalking a historic feat by eliminating FA holders Hearts of Oak from the competition.

A first half winner from Agyenim Boateng sealed victory for Dreams FC in Accra, the first time the 'Still Believe' lads are beating Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The victory sends Dreams into the last 16 of the Cup competition.

"Words cannot describe today’s feeling , I said before the game that we have never won here before but we will break that jinx and we did it against such a team like Hearts of oak. I am really proud of my boys for making history," said Zito after the game.

Meanwhile, the Phobians had the chance to level in the final minute after they were awarded a penalty. Benjamin Yorke missed from the spot but the penalty had to be retaken after the Dreams goalie moved off his line.

Samuel Inkoom, who elected himself for the second penalty also missed.